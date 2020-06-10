WESTconsin announces scholarships

WESTconsin Credit Union has awarded 13 $1,000 scholarships to area high school seniors, including three in Dunn County.
- Rachel Dietrich, Menomonie High School graduate, received the employee and immediate family scholarship. WESTconsin Credit Union employs many high school students in its $MARTCU offices and office locations. Many of WESTconsin’s employees have graduating seniors each year, too. Dietrich will use the money to help fund her post-secondary education plans at University of Minnesota-Duluth, where she will be studying Chemical Engineering.
- Katharine Bendel, Menomonie High School graduate, was the chosen scholarship recipient for the Menomonie High School Scholarship. Bendel will use the money to help fund her post-secondary education plans at either College of Wooster or St. Catherine University, where she will be studying chemistry.
- Jasmine Windsor, Boyceville High School graduate, was the chosen scholarship recipient from the Menomonie area. Windsor will use the money to help fund her post-secondary education plans at University of Wisconsin-River Falls, where she will be studying accounting.
For more than 23 years, WESTconsin has distributed more than $296,000 to help support the higher education goals of area students. Scholarships are awarded annually to youth members from communities served by WESTconsin offices.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!