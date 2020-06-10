WESTconsin announces scholarships
WESTconsin announces scholarships

WESTconsin Credit Union has awarded 13 $1,000 scholarships to area high school seniors, including three in Dunn County.

  • Rachel Dietrich, Menomonie High School graduate, received the employee and immediate family scholarship. WESTconsin Credit Union employs many high school students in its $MARTCU offices and office locations. Many of WESTconsin’s employees have graduating seniors each year, too. Dietrich will use the money to help fund her post-secondary education plans at University of Minnesota-Duluth, where she will be studying Chemical Engineering.
  • Katharine Bendel, Menomonie High School graduate, was the chosen scholarship recipient for the Menomonie High School Scholarship. Bendel will use the money to help fund her post-secondary education plans at either College of Wooster or St. Catherine University, where she will be studying chemistry.
  • Jasmine Windsor, Boyceville High School graduate, was the chosen scholarship recipient from the Menomonie area. Windsor will use the money to help fund her post-secondary education plans at University of Wisconsin-River Falls, where she will be studying accounting.

For more than 23 years, WESTconsin has distributed more than $296,000 to help support the higher education goals of area students. Scholarships are awarded annually to youth members from communities served by WESTconsin offices.

