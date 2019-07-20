WESTconsin Credit Union is collecting school supplies and monetary donations for families in need, July 29 through Aug. 10.
Donations made at the WESTconsin Credit Union Menomonie Offices will be delivered to Operation Back-To-School, Knapp Elementary School and local area schools for distribution.
All items will be accepted along with monetary donations. This year marks the 11th annual school supply drive in which the credit union has been involved. Last year, the drive as a whole raised $1,768 and collected more than 4,300 supplies.
