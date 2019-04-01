Do some spring cleaning while protecting your identity.
WESTconsin Credit Union is offering free community shred events in the area.
One event will be held in Menomonie on Thursday, April 18.
Those interested in securely disposing of sensitive documents should attend.
Tuesday, April 16
- New Richmond office, 121 Meridian Drive, 1:30-3 p.m.
- Amery office, 1060 Cornwall Ave, 4-5:30 p.m.
Thursday, April 18
- Menomonie-North office, 2414 Hils Court, 1:30-3 p.m.
- Eau Claire office, 1111 W. Clairemont Ave, 4-5:30 p.m.
Services are free of charge and being performed by ShredAway.
There is a limit of two cubic foot sized boxes/bags.
Community members can contact ShredAway at (715) 835-0811 for additional shredding needs.
