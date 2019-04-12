WESTconsin Credit Union is pleased to announce John Grape as Senior Business Loan Officer serving Menomonie and nearby area.
Grape possesses 20 years’ experience in the finance industry from commercial underwriting to lending and consulting, most recently working for Compeer Financial.
Having grown up on a local dairy farm, Grape holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Animal Science with minors in Ag Finance and Farm Management from University of Wisconsin – River Falls. He is also Accredited Agricultural Consultant certified from American Society of Farm Managers and Rural Appraisers.
“I love the ‘member’s best interest first’ culture that happens at WESTconsin Credit Union, every day with every employee,” Grape said.
Grape serves as a member of the Business Attraction Committee for Momentum West and has enjoyed being active with various school events over the years, including leading the River Heights playground built in 2007.
Grape and wife, Missy, have two children that are currently attending college. His hobbies include tropical fish keeping, especially reef aquariums, as well as landscaping, kayaking, and cooking. He can be contacted at (715) 235-3403 ext. 7217 or jgrape@westconsincu.org.
