A Village of Wheeler man and his wife were arrested for sexual assault of a child after the Dunn County Sheriff's Officer investigated a tip received by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children earlier this month.
According to a news release from Sheriff Kevin Bygd, the county sheriff's office executed a search warrant at 123 S. Hillside Dr. in the Village of Wheeler on Wednesday, May 8, after receiving information that accounts used by Wayne Englin contained child pornography.
Numerous images of child pornography were found on electronic devices in the residence, and deputies also found children's underwear that did not belong in the home, according to the release.
Based on an additional investigation, Wayne Englin was also arrested for repeated sexual assault of a child and other crimes. His wife, Michelle Englin, was arrested for second degree sexual assault of a child and other crimes.
The investigation remains open and active as the sheriff's office attempts identify other victims in the case. The case was forwarded to the Dunn County Attorney's office for formal charges.
