A Wheeler man must serve 69 days in jail after his probation was revoked in a sexual assault case involving a teenage girl.
Judge Rod Smeltzer sentenced Joshua M. Hagen, 24, to 240 days in jail Thursday, according to court records. Hagen had 171 days of credit for time served. He will be allowed Huber work release.
On Nov. 14, 2015 a woman told a Dunn County deputy that Hagen had had sexual contact with a then-15-year-old girl. Hagen was 21.
The girl said she and Hagen had consensual intercourse about 15 times between September and mid-October 2015 at residences in Hay River and Wheeler.
The girl said Hagen knew she was 15 at the time.
Hagen told the girl “that age should not matter when someone was as mature as she was,” according to a criminal complaint.
Hagen also gave her marijuana and smoked it with her.
He told authorities he had had intercourse with the girl one time.
Hagen was convicted in November 2017 of repeated sexual assault of the same child (lifetime supervision of serious sex offenders) and a misdemeanor, sex with a child 16 or older.
In the case, Judge James Peterson deferred Hagen’s guilty plea, withheld his sentence and gave Hagen three years of probation. Hagen was also ordered to register as a sex offender.
While on probation, Hagen was charged Jan. 11 in Dunn County with felony bail jumping and misdemeanor retail theft.
A pre-trial conference has been set for March 19 in Hagen’s new case.