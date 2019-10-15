A Wheeler man suspected of two armed robberies this month was charged in Dunn County court Monday.
David Hoffman, 21, was charged with one count of armed robbery and use of a dangerous weapon and one county of disorderly conduct.
Hoffman is accused of armed robbery at U-Fuel at the U.S. Highway 12 and Interstate 94 interchange on Friday and he is suspected to be involved with a robbery at People State Bank in Boyceville on Oct. 1, authorities said.
A woman recognized Hoffman in a photo posted online and she identified the suspect, according to the criminal complaint.
The woman stated she had lent her vehicle for Hoffman to use for about the last month, the complaint stated. The vehicle was spotted on video surveillance of a nearby business.
Hoffman was located in Menomonie where he was taken into custody. He provided a confession to authorities admitting to the U-Fuel robbery, according the complaint.
The complaint stated the suspect entered U-Fuel with a bandanna covering his face and displaying a silver handgun. The clerk working at the station stated the suspect put a bag on the counter and demanded the money from the cash register to be placed into bag.