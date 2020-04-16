Wheeler woman sentenced to 40 years in prison for sexual assault of a child

While Michelle may not be the predator Wayne is, Peterson said, he didn't believe she's been a truthful person during the course of the investigation and trial.

It seems to the court she didn't help because she's involved with it, Peterson said.

The defendant's attorney, Francis Rivard, said Englin was under the control of her husband and she is of no danger to the community while asking for five years of initial confinement.

Wayne admitted to lying while on the witness stand, Rivard said, and Michelle testified he was a manipulative substance-abusing man who had long criminal history. She has been virtually confined to her own home during the last 20 years with no friends or involvement in any groups. This indicates the control her husband had over her, Rivard said.

Englin has no other crimes on her record. The court has the responsibility to protect the community from those who harm the community, Rivard said, but Englin lives an isolated life and isn't a threat to the greater community.

"Her likelihood in doing something to harm the community is nonexistent," Rivard said.