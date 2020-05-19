Wheeler's Mayer finds CVTC culinary program a perfect fit

That’s all been great practical experience, but Mayer was ready for some formal training that would broaden her horizons in an international way.

“I took a little bit of a tour before the Culinary kitchen was even close to done and met the chef instructors,” Mayer said. “I had my picture taken by where the dish room would end up being.”

That first class in Culinary Management had 25 students. Most of those obtained jobs in the industry after a year of training, or even less. Mayer continued on to earn the associate degree.

“It was not at all what I expected, although I knew it wasn’t going to be all about baking,” Mayer said. “But I love that it was all so awesome.”

During the first semester, the students made bread and cookies, and the big gingerbread house project. In the fourth semester Baking Arts Instructor Bob Chaffee joined the faculty to focus on Mayer’s passion. Mayer realizes she grew so much in knowledge and skill as she learned about so many aspects of culinary arts.