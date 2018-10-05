Where they live will determine which side of the street some Main Street residents will be able to park. On Monday, the Menomonie City Council approved changes to parking on portions of Main and 13th streets.
Parking was permitted on both sides of Main Street between 10th to 17th streets before the extensive reconstruction and improvements projects that rendered both streets largely impassable for most of the summer months. Once the project has been completed, parking will be only be allowed on the north side of Main from 10th to 13th Street before switching to the south side of Main from 13th to 17th Street leading to the Dunn County Rec Park.
City Administrator Lowell Prange reminded the council that probably at its next meeting, a plan to install a stop sign at the intersection of Main and 13th streets will be under consideration. “That’s where the break point is in the road ... where the parking switches to the other side,” he said.
Heading south on 13th Street from Main Street to 13th Avenue, parking will be limited to the west side of the roadway. No parking will be permitted on the southern 100 feet of 13th Street between 13th and 14th avenues in order to provide a wider turning radius at the intersection with 14th Avenue (Dairyland Road).
About the busy intersection at Dairyland and 13th Street, Public Works Director Randy Eide noted that the high retention wall along the western boundary of The Oaks can impair visibility. He said that while there aren’t a lot of accidents there, “We think it will help with the movement at that intersection if we restrict parking there on the first 100 feet on the east side.”
Except if a snow emergency is declared, 24-hour parking will be permitted on the authorized side of Main Street all year long.
“We think the street’s arrangement will allow for parking all winter long on that one side and not do alternate parking,” Eide said. “If we declare an emergency, we’ll sign it no parking and then plow it.”
Menomonie Police Chief Eric Atkinson explained that if it’s late at night and the streets need to be cleared for the morning, there is a chance that a vehicle could be towed.
“There are some times where the snow is at such a high volume that we have to get the vehicles removed that night,” Atkinson said. “But we make every effort to contact the owners to have those cars removed before we resort to towing.”
