White Christmas means safety concerns for mail carriers

It takes more than a few flakes to deter letter carriers from making their appointed rounds throughout the Midwest and Upper Midwest. As Letter Carriers brace the winds and snow to connect packages and holiday correspondence in the days leading up to Christmas, they ask for the public’s help.

“To ensure a seamless delivery during this winter storm, please clear the path to your mailboxes and front doors,” said Nicole Hill, Strategic Communications Specialist.

“Our employees are working hard to connect their customers with their holiday gifts,” Hill said, “While this weather will pose a challenge for our carriers, clearing the snow and ice will help tremendously.”

Letter carriers are on the front line of severe weather conditions. Doorstep deliveries, painted porches and steps quickly grow hazardous.

“While salting and rubber-backed mats help, we rely on you to clear the snow,” Hill said. “The rain before the storm poses additional risks with ice and snow cover.”

Residents who receive delivery to curbside mailboxes must also keep the approach to, and exit from, the mailbox clear of snow or any other obstacles, like trash cans and other vehicles.