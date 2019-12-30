Local musicians and poets can share their work at the next White Pine open mic event.
The next event is Wednesday, Jan. 13 at the Simply Dunn Schoolhouse, 4606 County Road C, in Downsville.
Open mic begins at 7 p.m. with signup starting at 6:30 p.m.. A $2 donation is requested. For more information contact Heather Jerrie by calling 715-632-2237 or email hjerrie34@gmail.com.
