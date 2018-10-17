A talk on the hot topic of “dark money” will be presented by Matt Rothschild, executive director of the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign, on Thursday, Oct. 25, from 4 to 5 p.m. in the Memorial Student Center, Ballroom B, University of Wisconsin-Stout, Menomonie.
Rothschild will also talk on “gerrymandering” that same evening, 6:30 p.m. in the Judicial Center in Menomonie, 615 Stokke Parkway. He will be joined by Kimberly Zagorski, Ph.D., UW-Stout Social Science department who will discuss how some other states have moved beyond partisanship in the drawing of district maps.
In his talk on campus, Rothschild will reveal the biggest individual donors and outside groups that have influence over who gets elected in Wisconsin and what laws get passed. The discussion is co-sponsored by the Stout Student Association and the League of Women Voters-Greater Chippewa Valley.
Everyone is invited to come and bring questions at both events. For more information, contact League co-presidents Kitz Cleary at 715-235-2441 or Margy Hagaman, 715-309-8030, or visit lwv-gcv.org or its Facebook page. Questions on the “dark money” event can be directed to League vice-president Annemarie McClellan, 901-219-6309, or email ssacommunications@uw-stout.edu.
