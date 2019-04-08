The Calvary Assembly of God in Wilson, Wis. is holding a drama presentation of the “Living Last Supper” April 18-20 at 7 p.m.
This is the 65th year anniversary of the dramatic presentation, which started in Portsmouth, Virginia, and premiered on Palm Sunday in 1954.
The drama is a re-enactment of the Last Supper. There will be special music intermingled throughout the drama as well as a dramatic ending.
This year’s cast is Rod Flatland as Nathaniel, Chris O’Brien as James the Less, Donald Stauffer as Andrew, Danny Thomas as Peter, Josiah Mannon as Judas, Matt Mannon as John, Pastor Josh Mannon as Jesus, Glenn Malcein as James the Great, Mike Baker as Thomas, Al Krafve as Philip, Joel Hartung as Matthew, Dan Anderson as Thaddeus and Thomas Moe as Simon the Zealot.
Pictures are welcome when the men stand in the DaVinci pose.
The event is free and open to the public.
Calvary Assembly of God is at 2988 60th Ave., Wilson, 1/2 mile north of Kwik Trip, just off Highway 128.
Call (715) 772-4625 for more information or visit http://www.calvaryagwilson.com.
