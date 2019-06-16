Downtown Menomonie will host its first Wine Walk event on June 22 from 5-8:30 p.m.
The walk includes 10 stops at local businesses and multiple varieties of wine.
This is a great way to get out, enjoy the weather and have a drink to many establishments in the downtown.
Tickets are $25 or two for $40. Attendees must begin at the Visitors Center, 342 Main St., Menomonie to get wristbands and items needed to participate in the Wine Walk.
What comes with a ticket:
- A passport that features a map of all businesses participating, wines poured at each business and food special at eateries in the downtown
- A “Wine Walk” glass (plastic) to use during the event and belong to participants to take home.
- Each location will have two samples for attendees to enjoy. Some will offer appetizers.
- Passports will include dinner specials to eateries throughout the downtown.
Locations involved are 503 Broadway, Anshus Jewelers, Artysta Boutique, Bookends on Main, Crimson Skies, Estilo, Grey Barn, La dee dah, Mike’s Art and Design Supply and Mood Boutique.
Designated Drivers are free but need a wristband.
Proceeds go to nonprofit Downtown Menomonie, Inc.
For more information on the Wine Walk, contact Downtown Menomonie at director@mainstreetmenomonie.org or call at 715-235-2666.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.