Winnekins named 2020 farm Broadcaster of the Year

The National Association of Farm Broadcasting named Brian Winnekins of WRDN Radio in Durand the 2020 Farm Broadcaster of the Year during the NAFB Virtual Convention November 18-20. Since 1969, NAFB has recognized distinguished broadcasters who have shown true commitment to the industry through their actions and promotional efforts, and have shown leadership in the industry and within their communities. It is perhaps the most coveted award with NAFB.

Winnekins said “Back in 2003, I shared the stage with Orion Samuelson, my long-time mentor at NAFB, when I won the Horizon Award, and he was named Farm Broadcaster of the Year. To now be associated with past winners of this award like Orion and recognized by my peers is very humbling. This award would never have been possible without the support of our advertisers and listeners and I thank them.”

Winnekins is the Owner and Farm Broadcaster at WRDN Radio in Durand. He started his career in 1989 at WKTY in La Crosse and began his Farm Broadcasting career in 1998 while at WBOG in Tomah. After a stint at WCOW in Sparta from 2007-2011, he purchased WRDN and brought it back on air in 2011. Since that time he has expanded the farm programming to seven hours per day. Along with his farm broadcasts, Winnekins also is the on-air voice of the Durand Panthers and is also involved in sales and other aspects of operating the station. Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, WRDN has expanded its on-air and online offerings to include coverage of the Dunn County Fair Livestock Auction, the Dunn Energy Co-Op annual meeting, middle school sports and local governmental meetings.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0