Winner, finalists of Cedar Crest Ice Cream flavor contest announced

Cedar Crest Ice Cream, Cedarburg, Wisconsin, and the Wisconsin 4-H Foundation announce the winner and finalists of the 2020 Cedar Crest Ice Cream Flavor Creation Contest. The finalists will receive a Cedar Crest Ice Cream party, and the Grand Prize winner will have an ice cream party and will be awarded $500.

The Grand Prize winner is Country Clover 4-H Club of Markesan, Wis., in Green Lake County and lead by Jacky Berndt, with the flavor Tractor Tracks. The winning flavor features chocolate ice cream, peanut butter cups and a marshmallow swirl.

According to Brenda Scheider, Executive Director of the Wisconsin 4-H Foundation, the contest is a great opportunity for 4-H youth to work together to develop and name their flavor. “The most exciting part of the contest is the winning flavor will be available through Cedar Crest this summer.”

The annual contest has already yielded popular flavors including Wisconsin Campfire S’more created by Springbrook 4-H Club of New Richmond; Deep Woods, created by the Badger Boosters 4-H Club of West Bend; and Deep Space, developed by the Baraboo Valley 4-H Club.

Says Cedar Crest President, Ken Kohlwey, “We are proud to support the Wisconsin 4-H organization through our annual flavor contest.