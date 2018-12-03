The 15th annual WinterDaze parade in downtown Menomonie is scheduled for 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 13.
Attendees will have an opportunity to meet Santa and Mrs. Claus, ride a horse-drawn wagon and warm up with free hot chocolate from 4-6 p.m.
At 6:30 p.m., a festive holiday parade will wind through downtown Menomonie. Immediately following the parade, a large winter fireworks show will be held over Lake Menomin.
Visit downtownmenomonie.com for the parade registration form. The theme this year is “Up North Christman, Eh.”
Sign up to help with crowd control at the parade at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/508084ca5aa22abfc1-winter.
Watch for updates on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/events/492643744538707.
