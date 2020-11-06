Winter Haven shelter closed for the season

For the first time since Winter Haven opened its doors in 2011, homeless adults won’t be able to find overnight shelter there when the cold weather arrives.

In the past, Winter Haven was open from Nov. 15 through March 31 for homeless adults at 1518 Stout Road. But faced with the combination of restrictions imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic and the difficulty in finding enough volunteers, Stepping Stones had to make the difficult decision to suspend operations for the coming season.

Instead, the house will continue throughout the year as an apartment-style shelter, with two apartments. Although there is a waiting list for both its Stout Road and South Broadway shelters, homeless households can contact Stepping Stones at 715-235-2920 or shelter@steppingstonesdc.org for guidance if shelter is needed.

