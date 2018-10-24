The Boyceville, Colfax, Elk Mound and Ridgeland Area Collections Stations’ winter hours begin on Nov. 1. New in 2019, the Colfax and Ridgeland sites will keep the same Wednesday hours year-round. Winters hours are:
- Boyceville Area — Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturdays, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Colfax Area — Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (year-round as of Jan. 1, 2019); Saturdays, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Elk Mound Area — Wednesdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturdays, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Ridgeland Area — Wednesdays, Noon to 5 p.m. (year-round as of Jan. 1, 2019); Saturdays 8 a.m. to noon
Hours for the Connorsville, Downsville and Rock Creek Area Collection Stations, and the Sand Creek Area drop-off site, remain the same year-round. To view the locations and hours of all facilities, visit co.dunn.wi.us/swr and click on Hours & Locations.
As a reminder, a current Dunn County Solid Waste Permit is required when disposing of normal household trash at any Dunn County Solid Waste & Recycling Facility.
The 2019 permits will be mailed during the last few weeks of December. They are required to be displayed beginning Jan. 1, 2019 when using one of the facilities, or a $3 fee per bag or barrel of trash will be assessed.
Those who have not received their 2019 permit by the end of December should contact their local municipal treasurer or the Dunn County Solid Waste & Recycling Division office at 715-232-4017 or swr@co.dunn.wi.us.
