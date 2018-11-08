Winter parking rules for the city of Menomonie are in effect.
From Nov. 1 to April 1, between 2 a.m. and 7 a.m., drivers must park on the odd-numbered side of the street on odd-numbered calendar days, and on the even-numbered side of the street on even-numbered days, according to the city of Menomonie's website.
All streets in the city are subject to the odd-even calendar parking restriction.
Areas that restrict or prohibit parking are not affected by the calendar ordinance, and will be restricted as usual.
The easiest way to remember the ordinance is to always park your vehicle for the next day if you are parking before midnight. Enforcement occurs between 2 a.m. and 7 a.m., according to the city.
