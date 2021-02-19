Wisconsin Conservation Congress seeking students for youth congress

YCC student delegates are exposed to various aspects of natural resource management and have access to professionals in those fields. Students also receive real-world experience through a variety of service-learning opportunities.

By joining, members gain an understanding of the process for how Wisconsin’s natural resource policy is determined, including the role and history of the Wisconsin Conservation Congress – the state’s statutorily recognized citizen advisory body.

“I enjoy learning about conservation across the state, as well as volunteering directly with the DNR,” said YCC delegate Samantha Hammiller, of Racine, who has eagerly engaged in all that the YCC has to offer. “One of my most memorable outdoor experiences would have to be pheasant stocking with local DNR staff. I loved learning from this hands-on opportunity, especially knowing that I am contributing to wildlife management.”

Samantha will be attending the University of Wisconsin – Stevens Point next fall and has already connected with UWSP staff as well as natural resource leaders in the state due to her involvement with the YCC.