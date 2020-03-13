Wisconsin Department of Health Services orders closure of all schools

The Menomonie school district was planning on waiting until next week to determine whether the school would close after spring break.
On Friday afternoon the decision was made for the district as Gov. Tony Evers directed the Department of Health Services to mandate all K-12 public and private schools close as part of efforts to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
"Closing our schools is not a decision I made lightly, but keeping our kids, our educators, our families and our communities safe is a top priority as we continue our work to respond to and prevent further spread of COVID-19 in Wisconsin," Evers said.
The mandate will take effect beginning on Wednesday with an anticipated reopening date of April 6, but is subject to change.
Menomonie is off on spring break next week and earlier on Friday the district cancelled all student and community activities at the schools during the week beginning on Saturday. Students and staff were advised to take as much as they could home with them.
Students and staff who travel during spring break may be subject to quarantines and the district will monitor the CDC website as guidance on quarantines is updated.
On Friday morning, district administrator Joe Zydowsky said before the statewide school closures that moving to non-face-to-face instruction would be challenging.
"That’s very difficult in our community because the access to broadband isn’t comprehensive in some areas," he said. "Also we have students with special needs, either special learning needs or special physical needs, and to try to have an opportunity to continue learning for those students is more challenging. We also have a lot of families and students that rely on the school district for meals, so we’re considering ways we can continue to serve community in that matter as well."
The district continues to be in contact with local health officials on the matter and Zydowsky expects an update for district staff, students and stakeholders by Thursday at the latest, if not sooner.
You have free articles remaining.
"We’ve received an outpouring of kind, complimentary emails and phone calls and I think everyone understands our priority always is to focus on the health and safety of our students and staff and that’s what we’ll continue to do moving forward," he said.
On Friday, the Wisconsin DHS reported 11 new cases of COVID-19, to bring the state’s total to 19.
There are no positive cases in Dunn County, according to the Dunn County Health Department. Even in communities with cases, the risk of infection is low, health department director KT Gallagher said.
The county health department continues to work closely with local business, school districts, law enforcement, health systems and Emergency Medical Services in the county.
If you have symptoms and want to be tested for the virus, you should call your care provider, Gallagher said. It is important to not expose others to the virus so make sure to call first to receive instructions on how to keep others healthy.
If you do become sick with flu-like symptoms and have traveled to a place in the U.S. or outside of the country to communities with cases of infection or have been in contact with an infected individual, you should be prioritized for testing, the health department said.
"Uncertainty impacts people's physical and mental well-being. Know that we are working together to keep the community healthy," Gallagher said.
The county health department reminds everyone that healthy habits like washing hands often, covering coughing and sneezing, disinfecting surfaces, avoiding the touching of one's face and staying home when sick can prevent sickness.
Contact the Dunn County Health Department with questions by calling (715) 232-2388 or emailing DOH@co.dunn.wi.uw.
To receive up to date information individuals are encouraged to the Wisconsin Department of Health and Centers for Disease Control websites.
The Dunn County Local Emergency Planning Committee will be holding its regular meeting at 8 a.m. Friday, March 20, at the Dunn County Judicial Center. On the agenda is a COVID-19 update and the public comment portion of the meeting with be discussion only.