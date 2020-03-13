Wisconsin Department of Health Services orders closure of all schools

"That’s very difficult in our community because the access to broadband isn’t comprehensive in some areas," he said. "Also we have students with special needs, either special learning needs or special physical needs, and to try to have an opportunity to continue learning for those students is more challenging. We also have a lot of families and students that rely on the school district for meals, so we’re considering ways we can continue to serve community in that matter as well."

The district continues to be in contact with local health officials on the matter and Zydowsky expects an update for district staff, students and stakeholders by Thursday at the latest, if not sooner.

"We’ve received an outpouring of kind, complimentary emails and phone calls and I think everyone understands our priority always is to focus on the health and safety of our students and staff and that’s what we’ll continue to do moving forward," he said.

On Friday, the Wisconsin DHS reported 11 new cases of COVID-19, to bring the state’s total to 19.

There are no positive cases in Dunn County, according to the Dunn County Health Department. Even in communities with cases, the risk of infection is low, health department director KT Gallagher said.