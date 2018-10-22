The Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles is urging state residents to get proper identification to vote in the fall election, Tuesday, Nov. 6.
State driver licenses and state IDs are the most common forms of proof of identity to show at the polls.
Anyone who does not have an ID needed to vote in the Wisconsin fall election should start the process now.
Other forms of identification are valid for voting purposes, such as military or student ID cards, according to the Wisconsin Elections Commission. To see if a card meets the requirements, visit the Wisconsin Elections Commission website.
Voters looking to get their first Wisconsin ID can turn to DMV for help. To obtain an official ID card, there are documentation requirements such as a birth certificate. If all documentation is not readily available, the ID Petition Process can be used to obtain a receipt valid for voting while the remaining documents or verifications are obtained. DMV offers this service and ID cards for voting purposes free of charge.
DMV’s Voter ID hotline at (844) 588-1069 is available for questions on obtaining an ID to vote.
DMV’s website has a locator to help find the nearest DMV, confirm hours and check wait times: wisconsindmv.gov\centers.
