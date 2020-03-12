Wisconsin Farm Bureau cancels Dairyland Forum amid COVID-19 concerns

CHIPPEWA FALLS –Wisconsin Farmers Union has decided to cancel the Dairyland Forum and Rally for Rural Wisconsin, which was set to draw hundreds of family farmers and rural advocates to Dunn County March 29.

“We were looking forward to gathering together at the Dairyland Forum for a great day of local food, music, and hearing from presidential candidates about their platforms on monopoly power, family farms, and the key issues impacting rural America,” said WFU Executive Director Julie Keown-Bomar. “Unfortunately, due to growing concerns over the Coronavirus and the potential for it to spread at large gatherings, we have decided to cancel the event.”

This decision comes after much thought and at the advisement of health officials. On Thursday, Gov. Tony Evers declared a public health emergency in Wisconsin. Six people in the state tested positive with the coronavirus, which health officials anticipate will spread throughout the country. During this morning’s press event, Department of Health Services Secretary Andrea Palm recommended the cancellation of any events of more than 250 people to help contain the spread of the virus.

"Due to increasing concerns around the spread of the virus, we could not move forward on this event in good conscience," Keown-Bomar said. "We do look forward to hosting other rural issue forums later this year and anticipate offering many other opportunities to lift up rural voices and educate leading up to the election."

