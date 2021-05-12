Wisconsin Farmers' Union hiring membership coordinators

Wisconsin Farmers Union is hiring two regional Membership Coordinators to ensure positive interactions and outstanding experiences for members, affiliates, and the communities at large. Application materials are due by May 25 for priority consideration.

“The Membership Coordinators will play a vital role in our grassroots organization,” said WFU Executive Director Julie Keown-Bomar. “These individuals will be responsible for membership engagement, chapter support, partnership development, and improving outreach efforts.”

WFU is a progressive, member-driven organization committed to enhancing the quality of life for farmers, rural communities and all people through advocacy, education and cooperative endeavors. The WFU team is working to support economic democracy, sustain economically viable family farms, support new farmers, reduce concentration in the market, protect ecological systems, increase transparency in the value chain, and ensure that the voices of family farmers and rural allies are heard by policy makers.

Coordinators can work remotely but are expected to report to a central office (Madison or Chippewa Falls) on a regular basis and travel often. For details on benefits, salary, duties, and qualifications, see the full job posting under “Featured Updates” at www.wisconsinfarmersunion.com.

