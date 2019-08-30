A bin will available for donations during all hours at Wisconsin Foster Closet.
Wisconsin Foster Closet received the donation bin from a grant through Dunn Energy Cooperative.
The bin is located outside the office location at 3375 Kothlow Avenue Suite No. 40 in Menomonie.
Gently used clothing, brand new underwear/socks and toiletries items for welcome bags are accepted. Liquids are asked to not be left in the donation bin.
“Wisconsin Foster Closet is very appreciative to Dunn Energy Cooperative for the grant to purchase a donation bin,” Wisconsin Foster Closet said in a statement.