Wisconsin Foster Closet was awarded a grant from the Community Foundation of Menomonie. With this grant Wisconsin Foster Closet was able to purchase a washer and dryer for our facility as well as laundry supplies for a year. Having clean laundry is often something we take for granted. Look back at the times you may have returned home as a youth with bags loaded with dirty clothes to wash. Remember the feeling of comfort and security, the smell of fresh laundered clothing. Now we are able to offer foster children clean clothing when they come “shop” at our location. This also will be one less task for foster parents to complete in the transition of receiving a placement. Wisconsin Foster Closet is very grateful to the Community Foundation of Menomonie for this grant.
