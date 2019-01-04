Girl Scout cookie season is coming to Menomonie - and the Chippewa Valley - in January.
The 2019 selling season will begin Friday, Jan. 18, according to the Girl Scouts of the Northwestern Great Lakes.
Girl Scout troops use the proceeds from sales to travel, adventure outdoors and experience STEM - science, technology, engineering and math - programming. Many other troops put the funds toward community projects, supporting animal shelters and food banks and working with local legislators to change laws.
“No girl is turned away from Girl Scouts. Purchasing cookies from local Girl Scouts is a way to invest in female empowerment and leadership development,” said Karmen Lemke, CEO of Girl Scouts of the Northwestern Great Lakes.
To find Girl Scouts selling cookies locally, visit www.girlscoutcookies.org or use the Girl Scout Cookie Finder app.
