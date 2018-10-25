Candidates running for the 31st Senate seat of the Wisconsin State Assembly will be featured on 'The West Side,' a program that airs 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 29 on Wisconsin Public Radio’s The Ideas Network. The program is broadcast on 88.3 WHWC-FM/ Menomonie-Eau Claire and 88.7 WRFW-FM/ River Falls.
Democrat Jeffrey Smith of Eau Claire, Republican Melvin Pittman of Plum City and Green Party candidate Aaron Camacho of Fountain City will discuss important issues facing the district with host Rich Kremer.
The 31st District lies in Buffalo and Pepin Counties and parts of Pierce, Trempealeau, Eau Claire, Dunn and Jackson Counties.
The midterm election is set to take place on Tuesday, Nov. 6.
