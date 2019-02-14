A former Wheeler police chief sentenced to 14 years in prison for sexually assaulting two teenage boys and exposing them to pornography in 2011 will not get a new trial.
The Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled against Gary Wayerski, 63, in a decision filed Feb. 7, confirming an April 2018 ruling from the Wisconsin Court of Appeals.
Wayerski argued that his trial attorney was ineffective, and that prosecutors did not alert him to evidence that could sway the jury in his favor.
While he was chief of police in the village of Wheeler, Wayerski arrested two boys, aged 16 and 17 at the time, in March 2011 for breaking into a local church. Offering to mentor the boys, he met with them numerous times between March and July 2011 in his apartment in Menomonie.
The teens told authorities that Wayerski gave them alcohol and showed them pornography multiple times. In addition to fondling them, he spanked them during workouts and had oral sex with one of them. The boys claimed he threatened them with juvenile detention if they told anyone about the incidents.
Wayerski was arrested on July 16, 2011, after the two boys left his apartment after an overnight visit. The boys walked miles to a friend’s house, and after one of the boy's parents picked up the pair, they told the parent about the incidents.
A Dunn County jury in 2012 found Wayerski guilty of 16 felony charges: two counts each of child enticement, exposing his genitals, exposing a child to harmful materials and causing a child to view sexual activity, and eight counts of sexual assault of a child by a person who works or volunteers with children.
Wayerski denied the incidents, claiming at his January 2013 sentencing that the boys made up the allegations because Wayerski was involved in a drug investigation involving people connected to the boys.
Two people with influence over the boys were “trying to take me down,” Wayerski said, according to News records.
In a postconviction motion, Wayerski claimed his attorney failed to question him during the trial about Wayerski's alleged confession of the crimes to John Clark, who at one time was in a Chippewa County Jail cell nearby Wayerski's.
Prosecutors also didn’t tell Wayerski that, at the time, Clark was charged with three crimes against children, including sexual intercourse with a child 16 or older, Wayerski argued.
In a majority opinion, Justice Rebecca Dallet wrote that Wayerski'’s attorney was effective, and that he would not get a new trial.
Even if prosecutors had given information on Clark’s pending charges to Wayerski, the outcome of the trial would not have changed, Dallet wrote.
The two boys gave “detailed, consistent testimony” during the trial, along with their parents, who corroborated their information, Dallet wrote. A detective testified that the two boys’ demeanor was consistent with those of sexual assault victims, and that a cable bill for on-demand pornography, vodka and pornography on Wayerski’s computer was found in Wayerski’s apartment.
Dallet wrote: “The evidence against Wayerski was overwhelming."
Wayerski was also sentenced to 16 years of extended supervision. He is incarcerated at the Dodge Correctional Institution in Waupun, according to Department of Corrections records.