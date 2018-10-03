The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is accepting orders for two new specialty-license plates: Wisconsin 4-H Foundation (https://wisconsindot.gov/Documents/formdocs/mv2969.pdf) and Musky Clubs Alliance (https://wisconsindot.gov/Documents/formdocs/mv2977.pdf)
Purchasing these plates include the $15 issuance fee for nonpersonalized plates and an additional $25 tax-deductible donation, which is also required at each renewal. Funds generated go toward each organization’s goals. 4-H Foundation donations will go toward the 4-H Youth Development program. The Musky Clubs Alliance’s efforts provide funding for musky research, habitat improvement, and stocking of muskies, Wisconsin’s state fish.
A complete list of specialty plates offered is available at https://wisconsindot.gov/Pages/dmv/vehicles/title-plates/special-list.aspx
