RICE LAKE — Three WITC students from Menomonie received scholarships for the spring semester.
Mackenzie Fyre, who studying early childhood education received the New Richmond Community Child Care Scholarship. Emily Hawkins is also studying early childhood education and she received the WITC—New Richmond Staff Scholarship.
Nursing student April Simmons was given the Judy Rogers Whiteman Memorial Scholarship.
You have free articles remaining.
WITC awarded a total of 235 scholarships with total of more than $108,000 given to students across its district.
"We are very excited to provide a high level of support for our students," Kim Pearson, WITC director of advancement said. "For many of our students, the extra funds make an amazing difference in their lives; the scholarships are what keep them moving forward toward academic success."
For information on how to contribute to WITC scholarships, visit witc.edu/donate.
