Woman dies in fatal two-vehicle crash in Wheeler

A woman has died as the result of a fatal, two-vehicle accident on Tuesday in the Village of Wheeler.

The Dunn County Communications center received a report at 2:06 p.m. Tuesday of a two-vehicle accident with personal injury and road blockage on State Highway 25 south of 550th St. in the Village of Wheeler.

According to a press release from the Dunn County Sheriff's Office:

"The initial crash investigation shows that a 2007 Chrysler Sebring operated by 27 YOA female was southbound on STH 25 and a 2015 Ford F350 operated by a 50 YOA male was northbound on STH 25. The sebring began to loose control and started to slide back and forth in the road way. The sebring crossed the centerline and was stuck on the passenger side by the F350. Upon arrival of law enforcement the operator of the sebring was unresponsive and trapped in the vehicle. She was extricated from the vehicle and Colfax Ambulance personnel attempted life saving measures but were unsuccessful. The Dunn County Medical Examiners Office responded to the scene and pronounced her deceased.

"Initial investigation shows that road conditions due to the heavy snow, combined with the conditions of the tires on the sebring and speed were contributing factors in the crash."