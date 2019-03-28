An Ellsworth woman sentenced to probation in a case involving the 2018 shooting of a Colfax man has been charged in Dunn County court with possessing methamphetamine.
According to a criminal complaint, a Dunn County deputy found a substance that tested positive for methamphetamine inside the vehicle of Kari L. Blank, 37, during a traffic stop in Menomonie.
Blank’s vehicle had been seen parking in front of a “suspected drug house” for several months, according to the complaint.
Blank admitted to using methamphetamine in the days before the incident, according to the complaint.
An initial appearance for Blank is scheduled for April 2.
Blank was convicted of methamphetamine possession in September. A misdemeanor, failing to report a crime, was dismissed and read in.
In that case, Blank witnessed a Minnesota man shoot a Colfax man in the leg in a town of Tainter residence but did not report the crime, according to a criminal complaint. She and the Minnesota man fled the area, but were later spotted at a Dollar General store in Rice Lake and taken into custody after a police chase.
