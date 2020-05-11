Women in Agriculture Conference series hosted online by Extension county educators

Northwest Wisconsin will be one of seven hosts to the University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension’s Heart of the Farm-Women in Agriculture new online ‘Coffee Chats’ weekly series which started Tuesday and continues through June 2.
The Heart of the Farm -Women in Agriculture Conference series is an Extension program that addresses the needs of farm women by providing education on farm business topics, connecting them with agricultural resources and creating support networks.
Due to COVID-19 the 2020 Heart of the Farm – Women in Ag Conferences are not able to be held in person, so they've been switched to an online way to connect. This new, interactive online series will start with four interactive sessions, each 45 minutes in length and focused on a particular topic. Following each session will be a survey and/or conversations about more topics and needs for future webinars. Sessions will be facilitated by local Division of Extension county educators. Anyone with a web connection can register or you can also connect by phone.
You must register for the individual “Coffee Chat” you are interested in attending. Please check the Heart of the Farm website: fyi.extension.wisc.edu/heartofthefarm to see which date and time work for your schedule.
Grab your lunch and spend time on the “Coffee Chats” webinars hosted by Northwest Wisconsin Extension county educators. Once registered, you will receive meeting connection information (website link and phone number). Registered participants will only need the meeting website link or phone number to participate in the meeting.
Time Management: Structuring your Day with Purpose
- Tuesday, May 12, 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
- Registration link: https://bit.ly/CoffeeChatMay12NW
- Time is both valuable and limited: it must be protected, used wisely, and budgeted. People who practice good time management techniques often find that they are more productive, have more energy for things they need to accomplish, feel less stressed and get more things done. This session will help participants understand some of the best practices associated with time management and increase understanding of why and how to use the different strategies to their benefit.
Communications: Exploring Perspectives to Improve Communication
- May 19, 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
- Registration link: https://bit.ly/CoffeeChatMay19NW
- Join us as we dive into the topic of effective communication skills. During this session, we will explore how to listen for and respond to each other's different perspectives to deepen the understanding of the issues at hand and help guide decision-making.
Relationships: Nurturing Healthy Relationships Under Times of Stress: Bidding for Connection
- May 26, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
- Registration link: https://bit.ly/CoffeeChatMay26NW
- During this session, learn what bids for connection are and why they matter in building and maintaining a healthy relationship. Participants will learn how to respond and bid for connections in positive, healthy ways.
Financial: Finding Financial Well-Being
- Tuesday, June 2, 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
- Registration link: https://bit.ly/CoffeeChatJune2NW
- People who feel good about their finances have four things in common. We’ll explore what those four factors are and ideas to find your own path to financial well-being. Spoiler alert – you don’t need money to get started.
For more information on registration contact: Katie Wantoch, Agriculture Agent, UW-Madison, Division of Extension-Dunn County, katie.wantoch@wisc.edu, 715-232-1636; the Heart of the Farm website: https://fyi.extension.wisc.edu/heartofthefarm, or contact Jenny Vanderlin, Center for Dairy Profitability, jenny.vanderlin@wisc.edu, 608-263-7795.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!