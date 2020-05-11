Women in Agriculture Conference series hosted online by Extension county educators

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Northwest Wisconsin will be one of seven hosts to the University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension’s Heart of the Farm-Women in Agriculture new online ‘Coffee Chats’ weekly series which started Tuesday and continues through June 2.

The Heart of the Farm -Women in Agriculture Conference series is an Extension program that addresses the needs of farm women by providing education on farm business topics, connecting them with agricultural resources and creating support networks.

Due to COVID-19 the 2020 Heart of the Farm – Women in Ag Conferences are not able to be held in person, so they've been switched to an online way to connect. This new, interactive online series will start with four interactive sessions, each 45 minutes in length and focused on a particular topic. Following each session will be a survey and/or conversations about more topics and needs for future webinars. Sessions will be facilitated by local Division of Extension county educators. Anyone with a web connection can register or you can also connect by phone.

You must register for the individual “Coffee Chat” you are interested in attending. Please check the Heart of the Farm website: fyi.extension.wisc.edu/heartofthefarm to see which date and time work for your schedule.