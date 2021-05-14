Women in Conservation launching summer camp lunch series

In addition to the virtual Conservation Summer Camp Series, WiWiC will be offering four regional in-person farm field days in September and four regional in-person workshops in October. An Advisory Committee on Women in Conservation will convene to share experiences and ideas, and interpret the findings of research conducted by the E-Resources Group during workshops and events. WiWiC will also hold regional summits at the end of the project to present research, recommendations, and conservation education.

“I’m looking forward to our Conservation Summer Camp Series to cultivate the opportunity for Wisconsin women who share a passion for conservation to gather together,” adds Jennifer Nelson from Midwest Organic and Sustainable Education Service (MOSES). Nelson is WiWiC’s North West Regional Coordinator and runs Humble Pie Farm in Plum City. The WiWiC regional coordinators organize workshops and field days, and connect participants to conservation coaches and agencies who can provide technical and financial support. “We welcome women wherever you are on your conservation journey, whether you’re just starting out or you have been doing this for years.”