The Women’s Giving Circle (WGC) of Dunn County, a fund of the Community Foundation of Dunn County, will be holding their annual Education Meeting on September 10 at 5:30 p.m. at Tanglewood Greens, 2200 Crestwood Drive, Menomonie.
This year’s WGC Education Meeting will focus on children and youth in the foster system in Dunn County. Featured for the evening are several guest speakers, including Kris Korpela, Director of Dunn County Human Services, Jeanne Stevenson, Child Support Director, Brenda Brewer, an experienced foster mother, and Erin Seever, who was in foster care as a child.
This panel of guest speakers will discuss topics that include statistics about children and youth in foster care, the hows and whys of out-of-home placement, qualifications and training for foster parents, and will share their personal experiences with foster care.
The cost for the evening is $20, which will include a variety of hot and cold appetizers. The Women’s Giving Circle always supports a nonprofit organization at their meetings—they hold four each year—and this meeting will support the Foster Closet. The Foster Closet provides welcome bags to all new children entering the foster system and is requesting the following items to fill those bags: stuffed animals, board books, small toys, baby shampoo, baby wash and lotion, diaper wipes and rash cream, sippy cups and baby socks. Cash donations are also accepted.
To register to attend this event, please visit http://evite.me/peSJJvx5QG. Community members do not need to be current WGC members to attend this event. Anyone is invited and encouraged to attend.
