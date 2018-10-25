The Women’s Giving Circle of Dunn County has awarded over $11,000 in grants to local charities, groups and nonprofits.
The WGC held its Fall Philanthropic Gala on Oct. 9 at the Mabel Tainter Center for the Arts in Menomonie. Over 70 members and guests attended to celebrate.
The Giving Circle awarded grants to these local charitable organizations:
- Boys & Girls Club – Menomonie Center: Strengthening Mental Health & Stability Programs, $1960
- Dunn County Department of Human Services: Camp To Belong Sponsorship, $1,000
- Family Resource Center, Inc.: Play & Learn Play Groups for Dunn County, $2,000
- The Free Clinic of the Greater Menomonie Area: Flyers for Weekend Kids' Meals Recipients, $450
- Literacy Chippewa Valley: Chromebooks for Dunn County Jail Females, $1,000
- Stepping Stones of Dunn County: Emergency Utility Assistance for Dunn County Families, $3,200
- UW-Stout Fostering Success: Meeting the Needs of Foster Students, $1,000
- WGC Middle School Grants Program Start-Up, $500 to launch a mini-grants program
The mission of the WGC is to improve the lives of Dunn County women and their families. The group was established in 2013.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.