Women's Giving Circle of Dunn County announces grant deadline

The Women’s Giving Circle of Dunn County is now accepting 2021 grant applications from area nonprofits seeking support for projects that improve the lives of children and families in the Dunn County area.

The Women’s Giving Circle (WGC) of Dunn County was established as a fund of the Community Foundation of Dunn County (CFDC) in 2013 by a group of generous women who set out to make a difference. The WGC strengthens the spirit of women through collective philanthropy by pooling charitable giving, with a portion of funds used to grow an endowment fund, and the other portion awarded annually through a competitive grant process.

Typical award amounts range from $500 to $2,500 each. The 2021 grant deadline is Tuesday, June 1st, 2021. Applications must be submitted to the CFDC office by 4 p.m. or postmarked before or on this date. The application is available at www.wgc.cfdunncounty.org under the “Apply for a Grant” tab.

By using membership donations to both grant and grow, the WGC has been able to distribute over $65,000 in grants over the last seven years while also growing its own endowment fund, which has accumulated over $90,000 at the CFDC. The endowment generates income to support annual grantmaking and ensures that the philanthropic vision of the Circle lives on forever.

WGC membership is open to any women who share the WGC’s mission of philanthropy. To find out more about the Women’s Giving Circle or about the CFDC, please visit www.cfdunncounty.org or call 715-232-8019.

