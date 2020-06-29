Workplace investigation factors into new Dunn County COVID-19 cases

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A multi-county facility investigation has played a part in the rise of confirmed COVID-19 positive cases in Dunn County, county health department director KT Gallagher said.

After more than two weeks with no new cases having been reported, Dunn County had seven new cases develop last week before an additional case was confirmed over the weekend. As of Monday the county health department reports 37 positive cases in Dunn County, with 3,449 total negative tests.

Gallagher said a cluster has developed in workplace locally that has impacted four counties. While this accounts for a portion of the new cases, it doesn’t factor in them all, she said.

“Our newer cases we got that cluster, we’ve got some household contacts of that cluster and then we’ve got a couple outliers that maybe had family in from out of town or had another exposure in a different way that we haven’t been able to sleuth out just yet,” Gallagher said Friday evening in her weekly COVID-19 update.