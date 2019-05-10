The Western Wisconsin Christian Writers Guild will hold its fifth annual Writers Showcase and Recital on Tuesday, May 14 at the Bethesda Church, corner of State and Hamilton, Eau Claire.
Members will once again be the entertainment with their prose, poetry and proverbs.
Family and friends are welcome for an evening of readings and refreshments.
Attendees can meet an author and browse through books and articles.
The event will close out the year and challenge writers to break out the pens in the warm breezes of summertime.
WWCWG meets 7-9 p.m. on the second Tuesday of every month (September to May) at Bethesda Lutheran Church on the corner of State and Hamilton in Eau Claire.
The group offers Christian fellowship, practical advice, networking, and training opportunities to writers and other artists.
For more information about membership and fees, see the website at www.wwcwg.com, contact Sheila Wilkinson at 715-839-1207 or email wwcwg.info@gmail.com
