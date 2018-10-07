A Chippewa Falls man was arrested for driving while under the influence — the wrong way on Interstate 94.
At 7:18 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 5, Wisconsin State Patrol received a report of a vehicle traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes at mile marker 48 near Menomonie Exit 45 in Dunn County. Before the responding state trooper could intercept the vehicle, the wrong-way driver struck a westbound vehicle before coming to rest in the median.
The trooper observed that the driver, Anthony Steves, 52, was showing signs of being impaired. Steves said he had been drinking for a couple of hours. A check of his record showed that Steves has had two prior convictions for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Steves arrested for OWI-third offense and transported to the Dunn County Jail. He was also cited for fail to maintain control of vehicle and driving the wrong way on a divided highway. The driver of the vehicle that was hit said he was in pain and was evaluated for his injuries.
