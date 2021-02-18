Wrong-way, head-on crash injures three

Shortly before 8:30 p.m. on February 16 the Dunn County Communications Center received a report of a wrong-way driver traveling Westbound in the eastbound lanes of STH 29 from mile marker 66 in Chippewa County. At 8:30 p.m., the Dunn County Communications Center received a report of a head-on crash on STH 29 near mile marker 62 in the Township of Elk Mound, County of Dunn.

The Dunn County Sheriff's Office, Wisconsin State Patrol, Wisconsin DNR, Colfax EMS, and Elk Mound Fire Department responded to the scene. Upon arrival, deputies determined there were three vehicles involved in the crash and that there were non-life-threatening injuries to the occupants.

The preliminary investigation indicates the wrong-way driver was operating a GMC Sierra westbound in the eastbound lanes of STH 29. There were two eastbound vehicles, a BMW and a Chevrolet Silverado that were struck head-on by the wrong-way driver.

There were three reported injuries that are non-life-threatening in nature. The eastbound lanes of STH 29 were shut down as a result of the crash for an hour and a half.

Alcohol and/or drugs are believed to be contributing factors in the crash. The crash remains under investigation by the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office.

