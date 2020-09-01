Xcel crews aid Louisiana restoration

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

About 250 Xcel Energy employees and contractors are working in Louisiana to help restore power to the 670,000 customers who were without electricity after Hurricane Laura.

The crews are from Wisconsin, Colorado, Minnesota, New Mexico and Texas.

The company is sending line workers along with support and safety staff after receiving the call for mutual assistance.

Crews are initially assigned to Entergy Louisiana and Southwestern Electric Power Company (SWEPCo), an AEP company.

“We want to assist the people affected by Hurricane Laura and are honored to be part of this restoration effort,” said Larry Crosby, senior vice president, distribution operations-Xcel Energy. “This is a massive undertaking with extensive damage, but our crews are ready to bring power back on safely — it’s what we would do for our own customers and we want to deliver that same quality of service to the people of Louisiana.”

Xcel Energy crews are expected to begin work this weekend and while their exact locations are still to be determined, power restoration efforts are expected to last at least a couple of weeks.

Xcel Energy is part of the Edison Electric Institute’s Mutual Assistance program.

After major storms that bring significant outages, electric companies use this program — a voluntary partnership of electric companies from across the country — to help speed restoration.

