Xcel, Menomonie team up on energy savings

The city of Menomonie is the second Wisconsin city to join Xcel Energy’s Partners in Energy initiative to help the city achieve its energy goals and assist residents and businesses in reducing their energy bills and carbon footprints.

Partners in Energy is designed to provide communities with the tools and resources necessary to develop and implement an energy action plan that reflects the community’s vision for shaping energy use and supply in its future. The initial six to twelve months of the program is dedicated to developing a strategic energy action plan.

“Cities across our service territory are taking a much closer look at how they use energy and are seeking innovative ways to become more resilient through energy efficiency,” said Brian Elwood, general manager, Customer & Community Service. “We’re pleased to work with the city of Menomonie to bring Partners in Energy to the community and we look forward to collaborating on a unique plan that will help them achieve their energy goals.”

“We believe teaming up with Partners in Energy will help us understand community energy use and our carbon footprint,” said Menomonie’s Public Works Director Randy Eide. “Using this data we can develop specific actions to reduce energy use and explore the use of more renewable energy sources.”