With frigid temperatures expected this weekend and throughout next week, Xcel Energy is recommending customers sign up for outage notifications and report outages quickly.
Xcel Energy customers can sign up for outage notifications through the My Account feature on the Xcel Energy website or by downloading the mobile app to their smartphone.
Xcel’s website also has an outage map that displays information on the number of customers out and anticipated time for restoration.
To report an outage:
- Text OUT to 98936 to report an outage or text STAT to check the status of your outage
- Online at xcelenergy.com/out
- Call 1-800-895-1999 and follow the prompts—the automated phone reporting system lets customers report outages in less than 60 seconds. Once the cause of the problem is identified, the system or an Xcel Energy representative will provide customers with an estimated restoration time.
Xcel also recommends people clear snow and ice from natural gas meters and keep a home emergency kit.
