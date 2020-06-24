'You’re never too old to get back on:' Menomonie horse rider Wegenke enters Century Club

Wegenke has been active during her daughter's involvement with the sport over many years, as Kari was involved in many equestrian events in her youth. More recently Kari got involved with western dressage and JoAnn would go to lessons and shows, sitting in the announcing stand dealing with paperwork. It wasn't until a few months ago with the establishment locally of Exceptional classes that Wegenke saddled back up.

Exceptional classes were created to introduce dressage to riders with disabilities. Once Wegenke found a class she could compete in she jumped at the opportunity. She said having these classes is very important as the people in the programs are able to showcase how capable they are.

"I wanted to stay active but what I fell in love with is how technical it was," she said. "I just started the basics, but you’re never bored because there’s always something to build on what you know. I think that’s great for a person’s mind."

Dylan is a Ponies of America breed. Wegenke said the breed was developed because the Shetland Pony was viewed as difficult to train and a standard horse was too large for children. Dylan was a gift for Kari when she was 15 and he's been a part of the family since.