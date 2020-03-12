Your Turn Stout organizes annual Peace March

Students at the University of Wisconsin-Stout led their fourth annual Peace March on February 21. The Peace March was organized by the student-led organization Your Turn Stout to bring light to injustices that minority students face. Many students and graduates marched, as well as a few faculty members, including the UW-Stout’s Associate Dean for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Dominique Vargas and Stout’s former interim chancellor Patrick Guilfoile.
Chia Lor, a recent graduate from UW-Stout was one of the organizers for this year’s Peace March, as well as the march in 2019. Even though she graduated from Stout in December, she said she still has a passion for the message that the Peace March preaches. Lor explained why she came back to campus to help out.
“I still live in Menomonie, but I formed so many connections and relationships with a lot of the underclassmen here. That’s really where my heart is, for underclassmen, especially freshman and students of color, to know that they’re valued and seen,” Lor said.
The event was a nonviolent March that, according to the Facebook Event page, was held to “...Come together as a student body by standing in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement and with all marginalized communities.”
You have free articles remaining.
Gunther Melander was one of the founders of the Peace March four years ago. He is a UW-Stout graduate and continues to do social justice organizing both on and off campus.
He explained how multicultural organizations came together to stand for justice after the death of student Hussain Saeed Alnahdi in 2016. Cullen Osborn, of Minneapolis, was convicted of aggravated battery in April of 2018 in Alnahdi’s death but was acquitted of felony murder.
“Ultimately, all the organizations who were anti-hate and multicultural came together and said, ‘We need to do something about this.’” Melander said, “Your Turn Stout came out in terms of needing a Peace March on campus. The incident was terrible, but it brought up a lot of conversations about discrimination people were receiving on campus on a day-to-day basis.”
According to students who attended the march, there were people yelling things at them, and not all comments were positive. Lor said that this can be seen as a good thing. She said, “I think that all feedback is good feedback. It just means that people are now looking and paying attention. I don’t think they affect us because we’re stronger in numbers. Even if it’s negative, at least they’re talking about it.”
The group held a debriefing meeting after the march and it was a designated safe space for those who participated to share their stories. Those stories were personal and not to be shared outside of the room, as well as the identities of those individuals sharing their stories for the sake of their personal safety.
For more information about UW Stout’s annual Peace March, go to the Your Turn Stout Facebook page.