Your Turn Stout organizes annual Peace March

He explained how multicultural organizations came together to stand for justice after the death of student Hussain Saeed Alnahdi in 2016. Cullen Osborn, of Minneapolis, was convicted of aggravated battery in April of 2018 in Alnahdi’s death but was acquitted of felony murder.

“Ultimately, all the organizations who were anti-hate and multicultural came together and said, ‘We need to do something about this.’” Melander said, “Your Turn Stout came out in terms of needing a Peace March on campus. The incident was terrible, but it brought up a lot of conversations about discrimination people were receiving on campus on a day-to-day basis.”

According to students who attended the march, there were people yelling things at them, and not all comments were positive. Lor said that this can be seen as a good thing. She said, “I think that all feedback is good feedback. It just means that people are now looking and paying attention. I don’t think they affect us because we’re stronger in numbers. Even if it’s negative, at least they’re talking about it.”