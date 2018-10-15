Caleb Anderson, son of Amy and Alan Anderson, has been selected as the Menomonie Youth Optimist of the Month for October. Caleb is a senior at Menomonie High School and has been active in his academics, sports, and other extracurricular activities.
Caleb has been involved in the National Honor Society since his junior year. He has earned a place on the honor roll every semester of his high school career so far and is currently working on his Global Education Achievement Certificate. Caleb’s favorite area of study is science, with chemistry and physics being his favorite classes.
Caleb is a captain for the Menomonie cross country team. He enjoys cheering for his teammates at races. Caleb is also a captain of the Menomonie Science Olympiad team. He loves preparing for his events and watching his peers achieve medals at the competitions. He considers Science Olympiad as his favorite activity.
More than $2,000 has been raised by the Menomonie Thirst Project, an organization that is led by Caleb and a few other students. Caleb is currently in charge of planning a fundraiser in April called the Walk for Water, in which his goal is to raise money to build wells in Eswatini.
After his graduation in June of 2019, Caleb is planning on attending University of Wisconsin-Madison for biochemistry with a focus on pre-medicine. He then intends to go on to medical school to become a doctor.
